Woman Gets Job With 50 Percent Hike 3 Days After Being Fired, Internet Is Impressed

Her story is being appreciated by many on the internet.

Recently, a lot of tech companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Twitter etc announced mass layoffs. Thousands of people were badly hit by the news and since then have been looking for jobs. Many even shared their story and job description on social media so that a potential recruiter can reach them. Several also talked about the inconsiderate ways in which companies announced layoffs. In the midst of this depressing news, a woman recalled how she received a job offer just three days after being laid off. Her story is being appreciated by many on the internet.

An internet user who goes by the name babyCourtfits to share her experience. She shared that she was fired on Tuesday and landed a new job on Friday with more perks. In a tweet, she mentioned, "Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO."

Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO. — babyCourtfits (@2020LawGrad) January 29, 2023

The user advised people to never question themselves in any situation. "This is a reminder to always back yourself. Never let the opinions of others make you question who you are or should be. (I'm saying this after letting myself wallow in self-pity for several days)," she continued.

Since being shared, her tweet has amassed over six million views and 1.4 lakh likes. A user asked her whether she applied to her new job before being fired from the previous one. Replying to this, she said, "Just super fast process! My resume was submitted on the day I was fired. And I did three rounds of interviews in three days."

Several people also congratulated her for achieving this remarkable feat. "Yes yes yes! You deserve! So happy about this update," said one user.

"Sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together. Congratulations," said another person.

"I have always had the view that when one door closes another opens up and have always believed that and it's been true so far in my life. Believe in yourself definitely," added another person.

Featured Video Of The Day Dalits Defy 'Ban' On Temple Entry In Tamil Nadu