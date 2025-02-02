Woman Gets Invite To Friend's Birthday Party, But It Comes With Rs 43,000 Price Tag

A woman was stunned to receive a birthday party invitation with a $499 (approximately Rs 43,000) admission fee, plus an additional $250 (approximately Rs 21,000) charge for guests.

According to the digital invitation, the birthday party is set to take place on Monday, February 3, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The woman explained that her partner had previously allowed this friend to use his property for political events. However, when the friend requested the space again for the celebration, her partner asked about the allocation of funds. When the friend refused to provide details, he declined to offer the venue.

The woman shared her frustration on Reddit and wrote, "Got invited to a friend's birthday party. I have to pay $499 to attend and $250 if I bring a guest. A friend got elected to the city council and purchased a new home, and somehow this makes sense to her. Gotta pay the mortgage somehow."

The post sparked strong reactions online. One user commented, "I cannot imagine how a 2-hour birthday party on a Monday could be worth $500."

Another jokingly suggested, "Contact your friend and let them know someone must have hacked their account- because charging this much for a birthday party sounds like a scam."

Some questioned whether the event was a political fundraiser rather than a social gathering. "I work in political fundraising, and this looks like a classic fundraiser invite with donation tiers, not just a birthday party," one person noted.

Others were more critical, with one user stating, "Sounds like they're no longer your friend- or at least, I'd stop being friends with this entitled idiot. Who expects their friends to pay to attend their birthday party?"

Another pointed out ethical concerns, saying, "For a newly elected city council member, this feels really shady-like she's testing who might be willing to bribe her for political favours."

Since being posted on Reddit, the story has amassed over 73,000 views, with many users expressing disbelief at the hefty price tag for attending a birthday party.