Woman Forgets Apple iPad Inside Ola, Mumbai Police Retrieves It Within One Hour

The woman left the gadget inside an Ola cab in a rush.

Commuters often end up forgetting their belongings in autos, buses, and cabs. In most cases, those valuables are forever lost as someone or the other steals them. However, a woman in Mumbai was lucky enough to get her Apple iPad worth Rs 25,000 back, all thanks to the Mumbai police.

Notably, the woman left the gadget inside an Ola cab in a rush. She claimed that the driver took the iPad with him and had not answered her calls since evening. With no other option left, she lodged a complaint at a local police station. Springing into action, cops tracked down the driver and got the iPad back within one hour.

Thankful for the prompt action, she shared a message of gratitude for the Mumbai Police on her Instagram Stories. She also shared a picture with the retrieved device alongside the officers at the Govandi police station. Later, her friend Dushyant Hatti shared the story's screenshot on Twitter.

''This was with my friend.@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice always in service and thank you,'' read the tweet.

See the post here:

Tagging the Govandi police station in her Instagram post, the woman wrote, ''We are deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for the exemplary work that you do in service of our community. Helped us find our Apple iPad within one hour. The Ola driver took it with him and he has not been answering our calls since evening.''

Many internet users appreciated the Mumbai police for their swift service. One user wrote, ''My heartiest congratulations to Mumbai Police....you rock...''

Another commented, ''Thank you so much…. To whole staff of CHEMBUR POLICE STATION for guiding us on matter AND GOVANDI POLICE STATION for resolving the matter swiftly.''

The Mumbai Police also reposted his tweet on their official page.