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Woman Receives Torn Used Kurta In Delhivery Parcel She Never Ordered, Company Responds

According to Kiran, the parcel was delivered on a COD basis, and her son paid for it before opening it.

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Woman Receives Torn Used Kurta In Delhivery Parcel She Never Ordered, Company Responds
Kiran called the incident an elaborate scam.

A woman's claim of receiving an unsolicited cash-on-delivery (COD) parcel has sparked a discussion on X after she allegedly found a torn, used kurta inside a package she never ordered. X user Kiran Manral said the parcel was delivered through Delhivery and carried her correct name, phone number and address, but did not have clear sender details.

According to Kiran, the parcel was delivered on a COD basis, and her son paid for it before opening it. She said she had not placed any such order and was shocked to find what she described as a “half-torn used kurta” inside the package.

Check Out The Post Here:

She wrote, "I have no clue who the sender is. I wonder how many folks have been scammed this way."

Kiran called the incident an “elaborate scam” and raised concerns about how such parcels could be sent to unsuspecting customers. She also questioned how many people may have faced similar situations.

Kiran wrote, " It's a small amount but just the principle of the thing."

Delhivery's helpdesk responded to Kiran's post. They wrote, "Hi Kiran, we acknowledge your concern regarding the mismatched item in your delivered shipment and apologise for the inconvenience caused. This has been forwarded to our internal team for review, and we will update you shortly with the resolution."

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Unsolicited Parcel, Cash On Delivery Scam, Used Clothing Delivery
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