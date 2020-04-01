Woman Finds 14-Foot Python On Her Doorstep. See Viral Pics

A woman in Australia recently found a huge albino python on her porch.

A woman in Australia recently received the shock of her life when she opened her front door to find a huge python resting outside. According to The Guardian, the Queensland resident found the 14.8-foot albino python on her porch last Monday. On discovering the snake there, she promptly called a professional snake catching service - Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher.

Seasoned snake catcher Tony Harrison, who arrived at her home to capture the Burmese python, described it as the biggest snake he had ever seen.

"This was the largest snake I have come across in 27 years," Mr Harrison said to The Guardian. "The poor old lady who opened the front door to see it there got the fright of her life"

He added that the snake, which weighed more than 80 kilograms, was luckily good-tempered.

"Burmese pythons are from overseas, so he is obviously someone's illegal pet ... he had been in captivity his entire life, he is used to being held," said Mr Harrison.

He also shared photos of the snake on Facebook.

Since being shared last week, his Facebook post has gone viral with more than 1,100 reactions and over 500 comments.

"Omg that is huge. Imagine opening your front door to find this," wrote one person in the comments section. "Stunning snake, it's just a shame it will have to be put down," said another.

Burmese pythons are considered an invasive species in Australia. "It eats the food that our native species needs, in other words, competes with that native species, and there's potential for introduction of viruses ... a snake for America comes in and he can wipe out the Australian population," Mr Harrison said.

CNN reports that the python was handed over to authorities and has already been put down.