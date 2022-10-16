Woman Dresses Her Cat In 'Chucky' Costume, Internet Reacts

Picture shows the woman taking her pet cat dressed in "Chucky" costume.

There is plenty of stuff on the internet that leaves you speechless and horrified at the same time. Proving this right, a woman has posted a video on Instagram showing her pet cat dressed like a haunted doll character "Chucky" on the occasion of Halloween.

People who enjoy viewing horror films may recall "Chucky" from the film "Child's Play", in which it was portrayed as a nasty serial killer. It is an American horror media franchise created by Don Mancini.

The video has been shared by a user named Don't Stop Meowing on Instagram on October 3. The caption reads, "I can't stop laughing."

The pet cat's name is Fifi, and her knower is Ms Kareem, according to the Instagram bio. Fifi's Instagram account has several videos and images. Ms Kareem is shown in the now-viral video holding its beloved cat and getting it dressed in a Chucky character costume she bought at the market.

"We're going to try it on," Ms Kareem says to the pet as she dresses it. As soon as she gets dressed, she asks that it to show on the camera. "I think you look cool. Show everyone how you look," she adds. Ms Kareem starts laughing out loud after getting Fifi dressed.

The video has attracted 2.9 million viewers and received more than 2.5 lakh likes. Instagram users have flooded the comment section of the post with amusing remarks.

One user wrote, "Poor chase was stunned for a minute when he was in the costume."

"Hilarious how Chase looking. Happy Halloween for you and Kareem and the cats," wrote another, while a third one simply said, "I'm laughing too much."



