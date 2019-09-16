Woman Dreams Of Swallowing Engagement Ring, Wakes Up To Find She Actually Did

Jenna Evans shared pics of her X-ray on Facebook.

In a bizarre incident, a woman who swallowed her engagement ring in her dream to keep it safe woke up to find she had actually swallowed it in real life. Jenna Evans of San Diego, California, posted about the incident on Facebook, writing: "I was having a dream that Bobby and I were in a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys... and he told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it."

The 29-year-old says she woke up to realise her engagement ring was no longer on her finger.

"On Wednesday morning, I realized my ring was not on my hand and had to wake Bob Howell up and tell him that I swallowed my engagement ring," she wrote on Facebook, where her story has gone viral with over 1 lakh reactions and 60,000 'shares'.

NBC News reports that Jenna, who has a history of sleepwalking, then went to an urgent care clinic.

"The doctor ordered an Xray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!" she wrote. "I could definitely feel it in my guts, it was starting to really hurt and make us nervous."

Jenna ultimately had to undergo an upper endoscopy to remove the 2.4-carat diamond ring.

"Everything went great, they found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby, not me," Jenna wrote. Read her entire post below:

"Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning - I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world," she concluded her post.

According to CNN, the couple is getting married in May next year.

