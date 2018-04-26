Woman Delivers Baby Alone In Hotel Room. She Took YouTube's Help

She was travelling to Germany when she went into labour during a stopover at Turkey

Tia Freeman delivered her baby alone in a washroom in Turkey.

A woman who was travelling alone from the United States to Germany was forced to deliver her baby all by herself in a hotel room after she went into labour during a stopover in Turkey. Her incredible story has now gone viral on social media.

22-year-old Tia Freeman found out she was pregnant only in January - when she was already in her third trimester. She decided that it wasn't going to stop her from going on the trip to Germany in March that she had already planned, because, as she says herself, international flights are expensive.

And so on March 7, Ms Freeman found herself on a flight to Germany to visit her friend Jakob. However, she went into labour during a stopover at Istanbul, Turkey.

Ms Freeman shared her incredible story of how she gave birth to a baby boy alone in a strange land - with some help from YouTube videos - in a Twitter thread that has now gone viral.

Read it below:
 
However, after eating salmon during her flight to Germany, Ms Freeman began to experience cramps.
 
She managed to make it to her hotel room, in spite of severe labour pains
 
There, with a little help from YouTube, she decided to deliver her baby herself
   
Not only this, she also cut off the umbilical cord on her own after clipping it with sterilized shoe laces!
 
After this incredible birth story, Ms Freeman even cleaned up the bathroom on her own before feeding her baby and going to sleep.

The next day, she headed to the airport to find out how she can leave the country with her newborn baby boy.

After convincing local authorities and Turkish Airlines staff of her story, local media organisations were tipped off and she became headline news in the country, reports the Independent.

Ms Freeman was eventually taken to the US Embassy in Istanbul, where she applied for a birth certificate and passport for her son, whom she named Xavier Ata Freeman. She was then taken to the hospital, and flew back to the US with her son two weeks later.


On Wednesday, it was a friend who first shared Ms Freeman's amazing story on Twitter which shocked many.
 
Her story has received much admiration on social media:
 
The woman said the entire experience has taught her a lot.

"I learned how to be resourceful and calm under pressure. I was able to bond one on one with my son from his first breaths," said Ms Freeman to the Independent.

"I'm thankful that everything went well and I was able to deliver a healthy baby."
 

