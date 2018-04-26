Woman Delivers Baby Alone In Hotel Room. She Took YouTube's Help

I didn't know I was pregnant for awhile (already in my 3rd trimester) and before you ask the birth control I was on made it so I didn't have a cycle every month. So not having a period wasn't an indicator for me. On top of that I didnt really gain any weight.



Me when I found: pic.twitter.com/An5QA3hX8A - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So I had already purchased tickets for a vacay in Germany and ya girl was not about to waste international flight money. So I was like if the boy comes on time I should be all good in the hood. So I came home for two seconds before hopping on the my flight to Germany. pic.twitter.com/SWYOpatnEN - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So anyway I make it until we land but when I wake up the cramps have gotten worse and I'm like okay I just want to make it to my hotel. Its my layover and I'm only here (Istanbul, Turkey) for 17hrs. But getting through customs took FOREVVVVVVVERRRRR pic.twitter.com/VUFDhyrCR1 - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

I'm literally gripping the railing trying to make it through the lines. At this point I feel like I'm about to pass out. I'm sweating. I feel like I have to vomit. I'm going through it. Then I'm like wait a minute bitch are you in labor?!!! pic.twitter.com/p6SMEfunP0 - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

I make it to my hotel & now I'm sure I'm in labor. There is no way in the world I'm not in labor because I can barely standup at this point. So I'm in a foreign country, where no one speaks english, I don't know this country's emergency number, & I have no clue what to do. pic.twitter.com/sk6k10zdu5 - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So in true millennial form I decided to @Youtube it . If no one else had my back the internet would! So here my ass is in my hotel room all by my lonesome learning how to deliver my own baby pic.twitter.com/v13ZhF6O8h - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So yo it's GAME TIME. I don't have time to be nervous. It's time to get shit done. I spring into action. Filling up the tub with warm water #WaterBirth, grabbing a towel to bite down on, grabbing another towel to wrap him/her up with whenever it pops out pic.twitter.com/PVu2SWLCiG - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So the internet said I shouldn't start pushing until my contractions where 2mins apart. Bc you don't want to exhaust yourself too early and then not have any energy when the kids ready to come, you know? And I'm like okay bitch you've got a timer on your phone. You can do this! pic.twitter.com/QSi7iJ4vAx - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

My contractions were already at a minute a part lol I was late as hell. I BARELY made it to my room. so I throw the towel in my mouth and start pushing. And I have NEVVVVEEERRRR felt any pain like this in my life. I felt like I was being split open. WHERE WAS MY EPIDURAL?! pic.twitter.com/HGlootcNHu - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

Luckily it happened pretty quickly. I only had to push about 5-6x before a baby popped out. Lol now let me tell you babies are buoyant. That little joker said bloop and floated right on up to the top of the water pic.twitter.com/IuqwKXFb2L - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018

So I didn't have any clamps like it suggested but what I did have were shoelaces lol. Hear me out . In Turkey everyone drinks tea/coffee so every hotel room had an electric kettle. So I just boiled some water to sterilize the laces so that I could use them as clamps. pic.twitter.com/2vObBQz6eu - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

Okay so it's been a second so I may be a little iffy on the exact details but it went something like this. You're supposed to measure off like 2inches from the stomach and tie one lace and then tie the other inch another inch from there. Now you cut the cord in between. pic.twitter.com/t3EzOHmro2 - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

Umbilical cord cut and I did a mighty fine job if I do say so myself ! At this point exhaustion is beginning to set in. But I need to clean up the bathroom because it looked like the set of a horror movie pic.twitter.com/DyvlwXXeQ2 - Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018

The short version:

My friend Tia was on the way to Germany to visit me.

During her Layover in Istanbul she GAVE BIRTH to a HEALTHY BABY BOY



In a Hotel Room

BY HERSELF



Tied and cut the Umbilical Chord

BY HERSELF



AND WENT TO THE AIRPORT THE NEXT DAY LIKE NOTHING HAPPEND pic.twitter.com/iz6976bjsd - Jakob Johnson (@JohnsonJakob) April 25, 2018

This story is amazing, thanks for sharing it and congratulations on your beautiful boy. - Tiffany Bridge (@tiffany) April 25, 2018

What a great story. Your friend is awesome and the baby is adorable. - Coretta (@MizCoretta) April 26, 2018

OH MY Goodness. I just spent the last half hour at work reading your story lol. God bless you & young baby Xay!! - Kristi Cruz (@s_wissy) April 25, 2018