Woman Confuses Amazon's Alexa, What The Virtual Assistant Replied

The video has six million views.

An old video featuring Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, has been making the rounds on social media and has amused several users on the internet. A woman in the video boldly introduces herself as "Alexa," starting a funny conversation with the virtual assistant.

The video shows when the woman confuses the Amazon device, starting a lighthearted conversation. Susan Caplin tells the device, "Alexa, play my favourite playlist." To this, the virtual assistant responds, "You sound familiar. Who is this?" Ms Caplin then adds, "I am Alexa." The virtual assistant replied, "No, I am Alexa." Both of them exclaim, "I said it first!"

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Historic Vids. Since being shared, the video has amassed six million views and 52,000 likes. "Susan Caplin, the voice behind Alexa confuses Alexa," reads the caption of the post.

"OMG. When she said 'Alexa, play my favourite playlist', MY Alexa says from across the room 'I'm sorry, I can't find any playlists'!" said a user.

Another added, "Wow, she totally doesn't look at all like I would expect Alexa to look."

"This is why I don't fear AI taking over the world," said a person.

"Now I have a face to put to all my Alexa frustrations," wrote a user.

"Help why does she sound like a robot," remarked a user.

A user commented, "My ALEXA just activated as soon as I started playing this."

However, as per a report in The Verge, Nina Rolle, a voiceover artist from Colorado is the voice behind Alexa. The claim comes from journalist Brad Stone's book on the tech giant, 'Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire'. However, neither Amazon has confirmed nor denied that the artist gave her voice to Alexa.

