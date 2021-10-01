Woman Claims She Was Charged For Crying During Surgery In Viral Tweet

An American woman shared a photo of the hospital bill she received.

A US woman has claimed that she was charged extra for crying during surgery in a social media post that has left many shocked. The woman, named Midge, shared a picture of the invoice she received after a mole removal procedure. Besides physician and surgical services, the bill also included an $11 charge for "brief emotion". That's approximately Rs 815 for a "Brief emotional/behavioral assessment" - which Twitter users branded "absurd" and "ridiculous".

"Mole removal: $22. Crying: extra," Midge, who goes by @mxmclain on Twitter, wrote while sharing a picture of the bill on Wednesday. "I didn't even get a damn sticker," she jokingly added.

The post has gone viral with nearly 2 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of shocked comments.

Many people in the comments section criticised the American healthcare system.

Any time my non-American friends complain about how “horrible” their medical system is in their country (e.g. Japan, France, UK, Sweden), I'm like, Mademoiselle, come to America first. We will charge you for having a “brief emotion.” https://t.co/kMmfRK3BN1 — ????JUPY!???? plooshie queen ???? (@jupy314) September 30, 2021

"The best innovation to come out of America is the numerous ways they find to charge patients receiving medical treatment," one Twitter user wrote.

The best innovation to come out of America is the numerous ways they find to charge patients receiving medical treatment https://t.co/DGa3KsDwKW — Gabe! (@MasterRumble) September 29, 2021

"This is US healthcare. I once got billed for going too in-depth on my trauma's with my psychiatrist," a Twitter user claimed.

This is US healthcare. I once got billed for going too in-depth on my trauma's with my psychiatrist https://t.co/UbXWm8piZO — BeeDubs (@Brooke_Willis_) September 30, 2021

Others used memes to express their shock

This is literally, this ☠️ pic.twitter.com/6KrexwgnQh — BTS's Uni⁷ ???????? StopAsianHate ????✨ (@btsblkfairy) September 30, 2021

Several people tried to understand the Current Procedural Terminology or CPT code used by the hospital.

Here ya go

The article headline "Increase revenue...."https://t.co/pg374zpKyJ — FreethePeople (@FreetPeople) September 28, 2021

CPT code 96127 (Brief emotional/behavioral assessment) may be used to report behavioral assessments and to screen and assess a patient's mental health.

