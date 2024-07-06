Woman Calls In Sick To Catch A Flight, Then Bumps Into Manager On Plane

Internet users squirmed just imagining themselves in the same position.(Representative pic)

A woman who took the risk of calling in sick at work to catch a flight recently recounted the awkward moment when her manager ended up on the same plane. The woman, identified as 23-year-old Grace, shared a video on TikTok with the caption, "Me taking a sick day from work just to end up in the same airplane as my manager." In the clip, she sits on the flight with her hood up and a grimace on her face, before sharing a screengrab of messages between her and her manager, who had taken a photo of himself with her visible a few seats behind.

Ms Grace shared the video on the video-sharing app in June. Since then, it has taken the internet by storm, with over 30,000 views and several likes. In the comments section, users squirmed just imagining themselves in the same position.

"I'd cry like a baby and give my resignation letter," wrote one user. "Had to catch a flight to get the medicine she needed," another commented, suggesting a further excuse.

"I thought it was bad when my manager phoned, bc I texted her I was sick. I had to answer the phone while at the airport. There were announcements like boarding at gate number.. In the background," one user shared. "I would throw myself off of the plane ngl [not gonna lie]," jokingly wrote another.

"I wouldn't be mad as a manager because I'd do the same lol," declared one TikToker.

Also Read | Watch: Influencer Meets Team India At Delhi Airport, Internet Calls Her "God's Favourite"

According to Newsweek, who spoke to Ms Grace about the incident, she's a 23-year-old freelancer who divides her time between Bali, Indonesia, and Europe for her job. When she wanted to travel back home to Bali, she said she told her manager that she had a doctor's appointment and called out of work.

"Long story short, I was waiting in the [airport] line and then I saw a familiar face coming to me which called my name," she told outlet. Unfortunately, her boss also often stays in Bali, and when he recognised her ahead of the flight, he asked her sarcastically: "Oh, so this is hospital?"

Despite the unexpected run-in, Ms Grace and her manager took things in stride. "I was so shocked but we ended up laughing together," she said. "We ended up talking all the way to the airplane and while we're inside, he took that picture and sent it to me," the 23-year-old added.