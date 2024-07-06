Watch: Influencer Meets Team India At Delhi Airport, Internet Calls Her 'God's Favourite'

The video has garnered more than 20 million views.

There are some experiences that usually just happen once in a lifetime and something similar happened with this woman. An Instagram influencer got lucky when she was at the "same time and place" as the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team after they returned home from Barbados. Sarah Hussain, who goes by Zingyzest on Instagram, was at the Delhi Airport when Team India, along with former Indian coach Rahul Dravid, landed in the national capital on Thursday morning. From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, she greeted them all, one by one, and even praised Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning catch.

"What would you do if you're at the airport at the same time and place as the Indian Cricket team? Whole another feeling to welcome back our champions @delhairport," Ms Hussain wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Take a look below:

The clip opens to show the influencer at the Delhi Airport. "Imagine you're at the Delhi Airport, and this happens," a text insert on the video read. Moments later, the video then shows Team India sporting white-coloured jerseys and medals around their necks as they walk on the jet bridge.

In the clip, Ms Hussain gives fist bumps to a few cricketers and clicks a selfie with Rohit Sharma. She also praises Suryakumar Yadav for his match-turning catch, which led the Indian cricket team to win the T20 World Cup after 11 years. Notably, Team India's last World Cup victory was at home in the 2011 50-over edition under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also Read | "More Turn Out To See JCB Digging": Internet Compares Cricket Fanfare In India, Australia

Ms Hussain shared the video just a day back. Since then, it has garnered more than 20 million views and over 2 million likes.

In the comments section, one user wrote, "How lucky you are! This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment meeting Virat Kohli, sir!" "Now there are some people who are god's favourite, well here's the example for that," commented another.

"Dream of Billions. Lucky gal," wrote a third user. "Bro u lived everyone dream's including mine too," expressed a fourth.

On Thursday, the T20 World Cup winners returned home to a heroes' welcome and were greeted by euphoric fans in New Delhi before skipper Rohit Sharma led them to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Crowds shouted "India, India" after the team landed at Delhi airport from the Caribbean, having been delayed for days by Hurricane Beryl. Captain Rohit and his team wore Indian jerseys emblazoned with "Champions".