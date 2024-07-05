'More Turn Out To See JCB Digging': Internet Compares Cricket Fanfare In India, Australia

The social media is comparing the homecoming of both teams.

Indian cricket fans are still enjoying the happiness of winning the T20 World Cup on June 29. Cricket, a national obsession, has transcended sport to become a cultural phenomenon. The streets have been a vibrant spectacle ever since, overflowing with jubilant fans waving flags and celebrating to the beat of drums. The win remains a shared experience, uniting the country in a wave of euphoria that shows no signs of fading.

The team's return from the World Cup further fueled the celebratory spirit. Citizens thronged airports to welcome their heroes. However, these scenes sparked a wave of online comparisons, highlighting the contrasting receptions for winning captains in India and Australia.

Social media buzzed with contrasting images. In 2023, after Australia's ODI World Cup win, Captain Pat Cummins' arrival home was a surprisingly low-key affair. Footage showed him collecting his luggage unnoticed before heading home for a private celebration.

The scene at Indian airports in 2024 stood in stark contrast. Journalists and fans eagerly awaited the returning T20 champions. While some passengers continued with their routines, a large number joined in the cheers for their cricket heroes.

As the Indian team enjoys their T20 World Cup victory, social media users are noting the contrast in fan support between the two countries.

दो फोटो ध्यान से देखे



पहली तस्वीर जब पिछली साल ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने India को हराकर वर्ल्ड कप जीता था और उसके बाद Pat Cummins ट्रॉफी लेकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे थे तो किसी ने पूछा भी नहीं भाई साहब कहां से आए हो



दूसरी तस्वीर जब India ने वर्ल्ड कप जीता है और वह ट्रॉफी लेकर देश में लौटे है pic.twitter.com/SRpr2fyZBd — Prem Narayan Soni 🇮🇳 (@soniprem123) July 5, 2024

A lighthearted comparison mentions that more people in India stand to see JCB digging than the people came to airport to receive Australian team.

पैट कमिंस जब wouldcup जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के

एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे थे तब कुछ पत्रकार फोटो खींच रहे थे।



आम यात्री अपने काम में व्यस्त थे इससे ज़्यादा तो इंडिया में JCB की खुदाई देखने के लिए लोग खड़े होते हैं।😂



आज मुंबई में कुंभ मेला लगा हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/BPbDya0Ezz — Ankit Yadav (@Ankitydv92) July 4, 2024

One social media user has refuted claims of cricket's lack of popularity among fans by sharing an image showing a massive crowd celebrating Australia's victory in the 2015 ODI Cricket World Cup.

For those people who think that Cricket in AUSTRALIA is Not that Famous, and they are Tweeting Pat Cummins Pictures of Carrying his own Bags and Thinking that Trophies doesn't matter to Them. Go Watch WC 2015 Celebrations.. I have Few Images of that.. pic.twitter.com/UzfiExe3KZ — Gaurav Singh (@loggerheads36) July 5, 2024

These contrasting receptions illustrate the vastly different levels of passion for cricket in the two countries.