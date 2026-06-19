Woman Appears For College Exam After 35 Years At The Age Of 50, Wins Hearts Online

A video of a 50-year-old woman returning to college to appear for an exam after more than 35 years has captured the attention of social media users. Many viewers have praised her determination, with the clip also highlighting that learning can begin again at any stage of life.

The video shows the woman walking into her college campus with confidence and visible excitement, making the moment both personal and inspiring.

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The clip was originally shared on Instagram by Manju Narang. The caption said, "'There is no age limit for studying' got real. Student at 50, college exam class." Adding a humorous touch, the on-screen text said, "POV: It's been 35 years and you're still clearing your back papers."

In the video, the woman speaks to the camera as she gets ready to enter her college. She says that she has her college exam that day and that she is about to enter the college for it. She adds that she is going to appear for the exam.

As she walks towards the campus, she appears calm and excited. In the background, her son wishes her "All the best," encouraging her before the exam.

Social Media Reaction

The video has received many reactions from viewers, with several people appreciating her confidence and perseverance as she returned to complete her college examination after more than three decades.

One user commented, "Best of luck aunty. I'm so proud of you."

Another user noted, "Peroud Mom."