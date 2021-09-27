'Wife Didn't Allow': CSK Fan's Honest Banner During IPL Goes Viral

A Chennai Super Kings fan was spotted wearing the colours of their rival team.

No T20 tournament in the world seems to match the gusto of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The unmatchable fanfare around the league makes every game a memorable affair. Mostly, all eyes are on the star players of both teams. But this time we have a special mention. A fan, who attended Friday's match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has stolen the show. He has gained much attention on the Internet because of his placard during the match. A photo uploaded by CSK's official Twitter handle shows the man wearing an RCB jersey. However, his placard reads, "My wife did not allow me to wear my CSK jersey."

Reacting to the hilarious banner, CSK wrote, "Love is colour blind." The post has received more than 17,000 likes on Twitter.

Here's how fans gushed about the photo. Some simply dropped laughing emojis in the comments. Others gave a shoutout to CSK fans. A user wrote, "Yellove fan spotted in RCB jersey."

Yellove fan spotted ???? in rcb jersey ???? — Shruthi (@Shruthi738) September 25, 2021

Another hailed CSK for caring for their fans. They wrote, "None can match the way you connect with fans. Proud of you, Leo."

None can match the way you connect with fans :-) Proud of you Leo #CSK — Kovai Hari (@Cloud99V) September 25, 2021

A user indirectly praised the CSK team for their consistently good performance. "Tell her that jersey need not be changed every season if it is CSK, " it read.

Tell her that jersey need not be changed every season if it is CSK — ComedianRemmy (@ComedianRemmy) September 25, 2021

This user left a poetic remark. "CSK is in the hearts and not just jersey," the Chennai fan wrote.

#WhistlePodu CSK is in the hearts and not just jersey ???? #CSKvKKR — Brajesh (@Breezesh1218) September 26, 2021

Some called CSK the "mass team."

CSK is the Mass Team...Thala . — KäMäLëSh.K (@KMLShK1) September 25, 2021

However, a few users came with a backlash. They called out the fan for not being loyal to RCB. One user wrote, "Aise bhi kya fan jo apni team ko khul kar support bhi na kar paayein [What kind of a fan are you who can't even support his team]?"

Aise bhi kya fan jo apni team ko khul kar support bhi na kar paayein — Yuvraj Singh (@YuvrajS05924093) September 25, 2021

As for the Friday match, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won the game by six wickets. Currently, CSK are leading the table with 16 points.