Why Travelling With Gunpowder (No, Not That Kind) Will Always Be Tough

There's no new policy regarding the screening of food. However, removing these items may assist our officers in getting a clearer view of the bag, reducing the number of additional inspections needed. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/R9CY7EdpsD

Thx for reply, @AskTSA. You say there's no new policy, but I've NEVER seen anything like I saw @EWRairport. Officers say they are being asked to do this screening and will be doing it nationwide by May. THEY WERE GREAT; it's the policy I'm asking about. https://t.co/4QcPV9kqMe