Why This Kanpur Tea Seller Is An Inspiration For VVS Laxman

Mohammad Mahboob Malik takes care of the education of 40 children.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a post about a man whom he hailed as an "inspiration". In his post, the 45-year-old wrote about a tea seller from Kanpur named Mohammad Mahboob Malik. Mr Malik, he said, takes care of the education of 40 children from the income he generates running a small tea stall. He spends about 80 per cent of the money he makes on the education of these children.

"He has a small tea shop and spends 80% of his income on the education of these children. What an inspiration!" wrote VVS Laxman, sharing a picture of Mohammad Mahboob Malik at his tea stall.

Mohammad Mahboob Malik, a tea seller from Kanpur takes care of education for

40 children. He has a small tea shop and spends 80% of his income on the education of these children. What an inspiration ! pic.twitter.com/H1FTxeYuz7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2019

According to news website Haribhoomi, Mr Malik runs a school for underprivileged children in the Sharda Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The school, which he opened back in 2015, provides free education to about 40 children and also sponsors their uniforms, stationery, books etc.

VVS Laxmnan's shout-out to Mr Malik has gone viral online, collecting over 23,000 'likes' and a number of comments praising the 29-year-old tea seller.

Really an inspiration. We all should try to do at least one percent of what he is doing. You have shared a great inspiration. — Renuka Bapat (@Renuka840800427) November 6, 2019

I know him

He is my neighbor,

True Patriot.



We played cricket together

In childhood — aditya pratap singh (@Aadityadams) November 6, 2019

Many also expressed a desire to meet Mr Malik and help him.

Where in kanpur I'll move to meet such man — Imtiyaz Warsi (@aiwaarsi) November 6, 2019

Sir, @VVSLaxman281 pls send me address of this guy's I want to meet him and want to contribute myself however is possible to me !

Right now I am at Allahabad that's very close to Kanpur I can reach to him easily ,oulthough I am from Gorkhapur ! I want to meet this guy. — मुकेश श्रीवास्तव (@Srivastavamk95) November 6, 2019

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Mr Malik said that he spent his childhood in extreme poverty and could only study till high school, which is why he wanted to help others get education for free of cost. He now runs the school under the aegis of an NGO named 'Maa Tujhe Salaam Foundation'

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.