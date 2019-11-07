Why This Kanpur Tea Seller Is An Inspiration For VVS Laxman

"Mohammad Mahboob Malik, a tea seller from Kanpur takes care of education for 40 children," wrote VVS Laxman

Written by | Updated: November 07, 2019 11:36 IST
Mohammad Mahboob Malik takes care of the education of 40 children.


Former cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a post about a man whom he hailed as an "inspiration". In his post, the 45-year-old wrote about a tea seller from Kanpur named Mohammad Mahboob Malik. Mr Malik, he said, takes care of the education of 40 children from the income he generates running a small tea stall. He spends about 80 per cent of the money he makes on the education of these children.

"He has a small tea shop and spends 80% of his income on the education of these children. What an inspiration!" wrote VVS Laxman, sharing a picture of Mohammad Mahboob Malik at his tea stall.

According to news website Haribhoomi, Mr Malik runs a school for underprivileged children in the Sharda Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.  The school, which he opened back in 2015, provides free education to about 40 children and also sponsors their uniforms, stationery, books etc.

VVS Laxmnan's shout-out to Mr Malik has gone viral online, collecting over 23,000 'likes' and a number of comments praising the 29-year-old tea seller.

Many also expressed a desire to meet Mr Malik and help him.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Mr Malik said that he spent his childhood in extreme poverty and could only study till high school, which is why he wanted to help others get education for free of cost. He now runs the school under the aegis of an NGO named 'Maa Tujhe Salaam Foundation'

