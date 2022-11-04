'Why Is My Ex Trending': Tinder Joins 'Fake Fielding' Debate With Tweet On Cheating

Tinder India took a dig at 'Cheating' row and came up with a funny tweet.

Memes have been overflowing on Twitter, with the word 'Cheating', on top of the trending charts following allegations of 'fake fielding' against cricketer Virat Kohli. The trend started soon after Bangladesh cricketer Nurul Hasan accused Kohli of 'fake fielding' during their T20 World Cup game, which India won by 5 runs. Cricket fans of Bangladesh and Pakistan took this opportunity to allege that the match officials "favoured" India in the T20 contest on Wednesday.

With drama all around, the word "cheating" started trending on Twitter after India emerged victorious. Now, Tinder India has joined the debate, coming up with a rather sarcastic yet relatable take on the entire controversy.

Taking a dig at the word 'cheating', Tinder India posted a screenshot of the trending word and wrote, "Why is my ex trending?'' along with a sad emoji. The above tweet makes no reference to the India-Bangladesh match, but the screenshot shows the trend was related to sports. Coming from Tinder, it alludes to 'cheating' in relationships. Needless to say, it has sparked a whole new conversation about new-age relationships. Infidelity, or cheating, is the act of being unfaithful to a spouse or other partner.

why is my ex trending? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6eSbkr8z8J — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) November 3, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, with more than 60 retweets, 560 likes and hundreds of comments.

Several social media users were left amused by the tweet, while many had a field day. One user jokingly wrote, "Single me reading comment section of Tinder.'' Another commented, "Because your ex had found you on Tinder.'' A third user had a rather pertinent query in relation to the tweet. She asked, "Sab ke hi ex cheater the to ye cheat kar kaun raha hai (if everyone's ex were cheaters, then who is cheating).'' A fourth commented, "Most traumatised Intern Tinder ever hired.''

