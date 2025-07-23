People Are Exploiting This iPhone App To Cheat On Their Partners. Here's How

In a concerning trend, people are using the iPhone Notes app to cheat on their partners. According to posts circulating on social media, this involves exploiting the app's collaboration feature to communicate discreetly with someone outside their relationship. Notably, the collaboration feature allows users to share notes with others, making it possible to use it as a secret chatting hub. This feature can be useful for brainstorming, making grocery lists or planning surprises, but some people are reportedly using it to have private conversations with others, including those in secret relationships.

The trend gained attention through social media, particularly TikTok, where many users and private investigators highlighted how cheaters use the app. The videos sparked discussions and comments from people who discovered infidelity via shared notes.

Sies. Y'all are cheating using the Notes app!! pic.twitter.com/EWw1t1S4vd — MAREKO 😎 (@SumtingN) July 17, 2025

Imagine your partner cheating on you with NOTES APP🤣🤣…

Follow for more🚀❤️ pic.twitter.com/noIxNl21fK — areyouAgod? (@areyouagodd) June 25, 2025

Earlier, Cassie Crofts, a licensed private investigator who specialises in helping women uncover the truth about their partners, also confirmed this habit, Daily Mail reported. "This is the iPhone hack that cheaters are obsessed with. A lot of people worry about secret messaging apps or calculators that hide secret photos, but what a lot of people are using these days is much simpler and much harder to spot.t's the humble Notes app. Yes, the same place you pop grocery lists and all those draft angry texts to your ex," she said in a video.

"Think about it, the suspicious partner is probably going to check your text messages, maybe even hop on Messenger, but are they going to remember to go and check the Notes app?" Ms Crofts added.

Reacting to the trend, one user wrote, "Yes. One of my best friends. His Notes app was open on his laptop, and that's how she [his girlfriend] found out." Another shared, "Yes, I've done it and you can lock Notes with a custom password so even if someone gets your phone they can't unlock the note."

Many people were shocked to discover that the Notes app can be used for secret conversations, sparking concerns about privacy and relationships.

Why are people using the Notes app for secret chats?

The Notes app can be a stealthy tool for private conversations, flying under the radar compared to popular messaging apps. Its innocent appearance makes it easy to conceal true intentions, allowing users to discreetly chat without arousing suspicion.