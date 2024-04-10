Why Do We Celebrate Baisakhi? All You Need To Know

Baisakhi is not just an agricultural festival, but also a cultural extravaganza.

Baisakhi is a festival that is deeply rooted in the cultural and religious fabric of Punjab, and serves as a poignant reminder of unity, gratitude and renewal. This vibrant celebration holds multifaceted significance, blending agricultural abundance with spiritual awakening. Baisakhi is celebrated every year in the month of April, either on 13th or the 14th, depending on the tithi in Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 13 (Saturday). According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti moment on Baisakhi will be at 9.15 pm.

A harvest festival

At its core, Baisakhi is a harvest festival, marking the culmination of the winter sowing season and the arrival of the new one. As the golden fields of wheat sway in the gentle breeze, farmers rejoice in the fruits of their labour. Baisakhi serves as a time of thanksgiving, honouring the earth's abundance and the toil of agricultural communities. It is a moment to celebrate the cycle of life and growth that sustains us all.

Is there more to the festival of Baisakhi?

Baisakhi holds profound religious significance, particularly for the Sikh community. It commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, a pivotal event in Sikh history. In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, initiated the first members of the Khalsa, a community of baptised Sikhs committed to upholding righteousness and defending the oppressed. Baisakhi symbolises courage, equality and the eternal struggle against injustice. It serves as a reminder of the Sikh values of selflessness, compassion and service to humanity.

The celebrations on Baisakhi

Baisakhi is not just a religious or agricultural festival, but also a cultural extravaganza that showcases the vibrancy and diversity of Punjab. From energetic bhangra performances to melodious gidda dances, Baisakhi celebrations are a feast for the senses.

Punjabi communities across the world celebrate the festival by wearing traditional attire and taking out colourful processions. A highlight of the festival are the mouthwatering delicacies, which are mostly in orange-yellow colour. Some of these delicacies are Kadhi-Chawal, Meethe Chawal (sweet rice), Kesar Phirni, Badam Puri and Chhole Kulche.

The deeper meaning of Baisakhi

As the old year gives way to the new, Baisakhi serves as a time for introspection and renewal. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the past year's challenges and successes, to let go of negativity, and to embrace a fresh start.

Just as the earth undergoes a rejuvenation with the arrival of spring, Baisakhi encourages people to embark on a journey of personal and spiritual growth.