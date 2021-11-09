Why Anand Mahindra Felt 'Undeserving' Of His Padma Bhushan Award

Anand Mahindra was conferred the 2020 Padma Bhushan award.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was conferred the 2020 Padma Bhushan award, India's third-highest civilian honour, in the field of Trade and Industry on Monday, but the chairman of Mahindra Group says he feels "undeserving" of being honoured alongside individuals making important contributions at grassroots levels.

Mr Mahindra tweeted Tuesday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had made a long-overdue change in the "texture of the Padma Awards recipients", shifting the focus "largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels."

"I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks," the Chairman of Mahindra Group said.

This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks. https://t.co/jor34tqx1w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2021

Anand Mahindra was responding to a tweet on Tulsi Gowda, a Padma Shri winner and Karnataka environmentalist, who has planted more than 30,000 saplings. The 77-year-old belongs to the Halakki tribe and is reputed to be an "encyclopaedia of forest" with vast knowledge of plants and herbs.

Many in the comments section agreed with the industrialist.

"What a wonderful sight it is to see such grassroot greats get their due recognition," one Twitter user wrote.

What a wonderful sight it is to see such grassroot greats get their due recognition ????????



Their bare feet tell us more about them than anything else ????????



Even Harekala Hajabba from Mangaluru is another such great guy ????????

???? pic.twitter.com/oLx0Nfm86v — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) November 9, 2021

Agree sir.. Watching Padma award distribution has become so exciting now. So many talented and hardworking common people who have made tremendous contribution to the society.. Their names would have never come out otherwise — Priya k kumar (@Priyak_k) November 9, 2021

"India is recognising both the grass root people and the big picture ones," said another.

India is recognising both the grass root people and the big picture ones - A healthy balance like life — Vijay (@centerofright) November 9, 2021

Thanks for being humble @anandmahindra ji. However, please don't undermine your own seminal and transformational contributions. History will recognize you as one among the make in India pioneers.



You inspire us in many ways. — BIRABAR NANDA (@brknanda) November 9, 2021

Anand Mahindra's tenure as Chairman of Mahindra Group saw the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobile to IT and Aerospace, the official Twitter account of President Ram Nath Kovind said. Today, the Mahindra Group is a diversified Indian conglomerate operating in over 100 countries.

President Kovind presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Anand Gopal Mahindra for Trade and Industry. He is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. His tenure has seen the Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobile to IT & Aerospace. pic.twitter.com/8hEA8IV5P0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

The central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020, but due to COVID-19 protocols, the awards were distributed on Monday.

The President conferred Padma awards to 119 Padma Awardees at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The list comprised seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.