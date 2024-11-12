'Who Needs Gym When...': Entrepreneur's Hilarious Take On Bengaluru's 'Patchy Roads' Is Viral

The post has accumulated hundreds of reactions.

In Bengaluru, the pothole problem is a persistent issue affecting residents, commuters, and the city's infrastructure. Taking a dig at Bengaluru's notorious pothole problem, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently took to social media to jokingly explain how his daily commute on bike taxis in the city doubles as an unexpected fitness routine. Taking to LinkedIn, Saurabh Aggarwal shared his playful take on the city's bumpy roads and compared it with a gym. He said travelling on Bengaluru roads is like doing cardio or quad exercises in the gym. "Why my Rapido rides in Bangalore are secretly a fitness hack (and easier on the wallet!)" he wrote.

In his post, Mr Aggarwal joked that balancing on Bengaluru's "patchy" roads transforms an ordinary journey into a physical challenge. "Those patchy roads? They're not bugs, they're features! Your core and quads get an amazing workout as you balance yourself, palms on thighs, navigating through our beloved potholes. My fitness tracker probably thinks I'm doing planks!" he wrote.

The entrepreneur went on to praise Bengaluru's "perfect" weather, saying that the "complimentary AC" and "refreshing breeze", along with occasional dramatic clouds, are ideal for bike rides. In his post, Mr Aggarawal also highlighted the cost savings. "The money I save on Rapido vs Uber goes straight to my post-workout protein smoothies," he wrote.

Further, Mr Aggarwal pointed out that with bike taxis, he won't face any cab chronicles. Instead of one-sided phone conversations in the backseat, he enjoys the "peaceful hum of the bike engine". "Missing out on those one-sided Kannada phone conversations? Trust me, the peaceful hum of the bike engine is much better background music for your commute," he said.

"P.S. To all gym trainers - yes, 'Bangalore Road Warrior' counts as cross-training!" Mr Aggarwal concluded.

Shared a few days, the post has accumulated hundreds of reactions. "You must tag the road transport minister and get more potholes..Incentive to save govt exchequer,. And with all the mud, we can have our own Mud festivals," jokingly commented one user. "Core"mangla!" quipped another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time someone has pointed out the pothole problem in the city. Previously, a co-founder shared his hilarious business idea of building an app for users to rate and review road craters. In a tweet, Sivaramakrishnan Narayanan, co-founder and CTO at Fyle, shared his thoughts and invited like-minded individuals to collaborate on this initiative.

"Planning to build an app where we can rate and review potholes in Bengaluru. I recently saw a 7-star pothole and felt sad that it wasn't getting the recognition it deserved. Who's in?" he wrote on X.