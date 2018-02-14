When Larry The Cat Snubbed Mitsubishi Boss Outside 10 Downing Street The Japanese executive turned around to give Larry a friendly pat but had to settle for just a wave as Larry darted off to avoid Mr Okamoto

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 10 Downing Street Chief Mouser scuttled off as the businessman approached him



Kazuo Okamoto, CEO of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Europe, was just about to enter 10D when he spotted Larry, UK Cabinet Office's Chief Mouser, casually chilling outside. The Japanese executive turned around to give Larry a friendly pat but had to settle for just a wave as Larry darted off to avoid Mr Okamoto. Cold!



Larry snubbed the Mitsubishi boss in the presence of photographers and journalists leaving the executive no option but to turn around and go for his meeting.

Mitsubishi Europe chief Kazuo Okamoto trying to pet an unimpressed Larry the cat (AFP photo)



Aware of having risked a diplomatic incident, Larry later tweeted an apology from his unverified Twitter account.

I may have cost the British economy a couple of billion. Sorry about that. https://t.co/6mbc26VsE1 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 8, 2018

The 11-year-old tabby was hired in 2011 to wage a war on rodents infesting London's most high-profile address. The feline occupant of Ten Downing has often stolen the focus from the human occupants of the residence. His general disliking for men has been publicly known. But in an exception, Larry was friendly with former US President Barack Obama, revealed ex British Prime Minister David Cameron.



