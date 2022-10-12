When Is Karwa Chauth 2022, Shubh Muhurat And Moonrise Timings

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, which is celebrated mostly in northern and western parts of the country. On this day, married women observe nirjala fast and pray for the long life and of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha or dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik.

Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik falls on October 13, as per the Hindu calendar. So, the Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on this day. On this day, married women observe fast for the entire day. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 1:59 am on October 13 and end at 3:08 am on the next day. The Puja Muhurat timing is from 5:54 pm to 7:09 pm on October 13.

The upavas or fasting timing is from 6:20 am to 8:09 pm on October 13. During the day-long Karwa Chauth fast, women don't even drink water. They only eat and drink after offering arghya to the Moon using karwa or earthen pot.

Moonrise timing on Karwa Chauth

Women break their Karwa Chauth fast in the evening after the moonrise. The timing for the moonrise this year is 8:09 pm.

Significance

Besides observing fast and praying for their husband's long life, women seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Karwa Chauth. As per Hindu mythology, a queen named Veeravati once visited her brothers during Karwa Chauth. While waiting for the moon to rise and break the fast, the queen started to feel dizzy prompting her brothers to trick her into breaking the fast. She saw a moon-like object in the sky and ended her fast. However, soon after doing that, the queen came to know about her husband's death. She later got to know about the trickery and vowed to observe a fast every month with full devotion. She eventually got her husband back due to the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.