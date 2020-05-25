When A Twitter User Asked For Sonu Sood's Help... In Reaching A Liquor Shop

Actor Sonu Sood has been arranging buses for stranded migrants and students.

Actor Sonu Sood has won hearts on social media by arranging buses for stranded migrants to help them reach their homes during the lockdown. The actor has been flooded with requests on Twitter from migrants and students stuck in different cities, and he has already reached out to several people and assured them of his help - a gesture that has earned him a ton of goodwill. Now, a witty tweet by Sonu Sood, 46, is also earning him praise for his sense of humour. On Sunday, a Twitter user 'stuck at home' jokingly asked Sonu Sood for help in reaching a liquor shop amid the lockdown. "Sonu Bhai, I'm stuck at home. Please get me to a liquor shop," the Twitter user wrote in Hindi.

The Simmba actor responded to this unique request with a hilarious tweet that has left thousands chuckling. "Bhai, I can help you get home from the liquor shop. Let me know if that's needed," he quipped, ending his tweet with a laughing face emoji.

Sonu Sood's hilarious response has collected over 35,000 'likes' and 4,000 'retweets', along with a ton of amused comments.

"Epic reply," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said, "Superb".

Sonu Sood has been hailed for his contribution to coronavirus relief efforts. Besides arranging buses and food for stranded migrants, he has also opened his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers. News agency PTI reported him saying: "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel to these real time heroes."

Other members of the film industry have also stepped up to help the less privileged at a time when many have been left without money or jobs and forced to travel hundreds of kilometers to their homes. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan has pledged donations and announced several initiatives to support the country in fighting the pandemic, Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund for COVID-19.