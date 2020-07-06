When A Man Put On A Skirt And Played At Wimbledon. Watch

In 2017, Chris Quinn wore a skirt after he was invited to play a point at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon was scrapped this year for the first time since World War II amid the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are reliving some of the Grand Slam's iconic moments on social media. The world's oldest tennis tournament is known for its plush green grass courts and strict dress codes. In 2017, the dress code regulations led to a memorable moment when Belgian tennis star Kim Clijsters invited a male fan to put on a skirt and play a point. Wimbledon remembered the viral moment in a throwback video shared this Friday on social media, and it has left viewers in splits once again.

During a ladies' invitational doubles tennis match in 2017 - an exhibition for fans to come see older or retired players - Clijsters invited a fan from the stands to play a point. That is how Ireland resident Chris Quinn found himself unexpectedly challenged onto the court, reports BBC.

After inviting him to the court, Kim Clijsters realised the fan was in violation of clothing rules and grabbed a white skirt for him to wear over his shorts. Chris Quinn sportingly put the skirt on in a moment that has gone down in the tournament's history books. The scene had the entire place in splits and even Clijsters was filmed laughing.

"In 2017, a viral moment at The Championships with Kim Clijsters would change one fan's life forever..." wrote Wimbledon on Facebook while sharing the throwback video, which also shows Chris talking about how the moment changed his life. The video is part of 'Wimbledon Recreated', a campaign to celebrate the 2020 Fortnight in the absence of this year's Championships.

Watch it below:

Since being shared on Friday, the video has collected over 1.2 lakh views and nearly 400 'shares', along with a ton of comments.

"It was hysterical then and it still is now," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This is one of the funniest moments involving a fan ever at Wimbledon!" another said.

