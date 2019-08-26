When A Giant Spider Hijacked A Live TV Interview. Watch

Viewers were surprised to see a spider scuttling across the camera during a live interview.

A 'giant' spider recently hijacked a live interview on BBC News. On Friday, several viewers were astonished to see an eight-legged creature on their television screens when Glasgow City Councillor Graham Campbell was being interviewed about the recent University of Glasgow decision to pay reparations for the slave trade.

The spider, it turned out, was scuttling across the camera - and intrusion for which BBC presenter Shaun Ley later apologised.

Take a look at the video below:

Guest on #BBC News Channel attacked by a giant spider as he was explaining @UofGlasgow's decision to pay #reparations for the slave trade 😨 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/mLKswzwfPE — simeon paterson (@AreciboTV) August 23, 2019

Many bemused viewers also took to social media after the spider appeared on their screens during the interview:

There's currently a spider on the lens of a bbc news camera...



That was a weird experience. — Greg Allman 🇬🇧 (@GregAllman21) August 23, 2019

Anyone else just see a spider crawling over the camera on BBC News? #bbcnews#spider — Spare Beds and 15 others (@LaneyTheGiant) August 23, 2019

Mr Ley, who was interviewing Mr Campbell, later explained what had happened.

"I should say, if you were getting a little bit distracted there, by the spider," he said.

"Graham was sitting in front of a camera. The camera shot is of the skyline. The spider was crawling around on the camera. Apologise for that, there is not much we can do about it."

BBC News also tweeted about the incident and said: "When a giant spider hijacks a live interview, you just have to carry on.

"Councillor Graham Campbell was undeterred, talking about Glasgow University's move to pay back 20m pounds of slave trade profits," they wrote.

Last year, hilarious footage of a bird landing on a news anchor's head during a live broadcast had gone viral online.

