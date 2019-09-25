Wheelchair-Bound Girl Didn't Want To Miss Class Trip, So Teacher Did This

Ryan King's teacher carried her on his back during a field trip.

An elementary school teacher has captured the hearts of thousands by carrying a 10-year-old girl with spina bifida on his back during a field trip. According to CNN, Ryan King is a fourth-grader at Tully Elementary School in Kentucky. Her condition makes it necessary for her to use a wheelchair, which makes school trips tough.

"We've had field trips before where we weren't able to go and the school gives us alternate education days," Ryan's mother, Shelly King, told CNN.

Last week, while Ryan's classmates were excited about a field trip to Falls Of The Ohio, her mother was already planning an "alternate field trip day" - and then something unexpected happened.

Jim Freeman, a teacher at the school, offered to carry Ryan on his back through the day so she wouldn't have to miss out on a day out with her classmates.

"He knows who Ryan is, but they didn't have any prior personal relationship," Shelly King said to CNN. "I don't think he had any idea what a big impact he was going to make on so many different people."

Ms King also shared pictures from the field trip on the Facebook page 'Team Ryan', where she thanked Mr Freeman and the school for their compassion. She added that Ryan was very excited to be able to attend the trip, where Mr Freeman used a special backpack to carry her around all day.

"We are sooooo blessed to have an ENTIRE school that is so compassionate and empathetic and NEVER make her feel left out," she wrote.

Her post has gone viral with over 1,500 'shares' and a ton of comments.

"I don't know him, but he must be a wonderful, caring person and great teacher," wrote one person. "What a blessing to have a school and teacher so compassionate," said another.

After the trip, Ryan told WTAE: "When I got to see the fossils and stuff, I was like, wow, that's like, really cool. I haven't gotten to see that before."

