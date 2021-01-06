Twitter Reacts With Memes To WhatsApp's Terms And Privacy Policy Update

Memes flood Twitter as WhatsApp announced a change in its terms and privacy policy.

WhatsApp has updated its privacy policy and terms of service - a fact that has led to a number of memes on social media. The instant messaging app informed Android and iPhone users of the change through an app notice on Tuesday. The most notable changes in both the updated privacy policy and terms of service are around how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries. Aside from changes in how the app handles and collects user data, there are new sections like Transactions, Payments Data and Location Information.

Netizens reacted to the news with lengthy discussions on privacy concerns as well as hilarious memes mocking the update.

According to WhatsApp, the new terms and privacy policy will take effect from February 8, 2021. WhatsApp's notification informed users that they would have to accept the changes in order to continue using the app. It also suggested visiting the 'Help Centre' if users wanted to delete their account.

As for what data the app shares with Facebook, WhatsApp notes in its FAQ section that it "currently shares certain categories of information with Facebook Companies. The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled 'Information We Collect' or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent."

