WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Phones. Is Yours On The List?

WhatsApp will stop working on a number of older smartphones starting June 1, 2025, due to updated software requirements. The Meta-owned messaging platform has raised its minimum operating system standards, prompting the end of support for devices that cannot meet the new criteria.

To continue using WhatsApp, iPhones must be updated to iOS 15.1 or later, while Android phones must run on Android 5.1 or newer. Devices running older systems will no longer be able to use WhatsApp's messaging and calling features.

iPhones affected include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. While the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE (1st gen) have been mentioned, they remain compatible, as they can still be updated.

For Android users, models such as the Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z1, LG G2, Huawei Ascend P6, Moto G (1st Gen), and HTC One X will lose support. Any phone running Android 5.0 or earlier is affected.

How to check your phone's operating system

On iPhone: Go to Settings > General > Information > iOS Version

On Android: Go to Settings > About Phone > Android Version

Knowing your device's OS version is important to ensure compatibility with apps like WhatsApp, which regularly update their minimum system requirements.

Why is WhatsApp withdrawing support for some phones?

WhatsApp is ending support for some older phones as part of its regular system reviews. Meta explains that each year, they assess which devices and operating systems are outdated, have fewer active users, lack critical security updates, or no longer support essential app features. By discontinuing support for these devices, WhatsApp can focus on improving performance, security, and new features for users on more current platforms.

Users are advised to upgrade or switch devices to continue using WhatsApp without interruption.