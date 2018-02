What's An Extreme Sport? Twitter Gets Real With Witty Responses

What is an extreme sport? - cloutgd (@XanaxClout) February 11, 2018

Having to poo on an Indian train. https://t.co/wGnPz58Re6 - rg (@pi_alize) February 16, 2018

Travelling by the Mumbai local train. https://t.co/YzWsOHivbT - Mukund' (@FergusonTime) February 16, 2018

Answering "what?" when my mother calls me https://t.co/BCG53TfyZJ - Are you all alright? No, cus you are all left (@Justjoysays) February 15, 2018

Getting out of the bed. https://t.co/9eJeSYlGCJ - Mr. Yeah (@WontonSan) February 15, 2018

Scrolling 1 year into someone's IG and trying to not accidentally like a pic. https://t.co/Fai3VDCVsF - Roxclaat (@roxpprczrs) February 16, 2018

Attending a family wedding when you are at a marriageable age. https://t.co/PTlqhe3fTR - Swapnil (@thecipherstory) February 15, 2018

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 7pm on a Wednesday. https://t.co/hPwPcJXu1L - Sarthak Dev (@devellix) February 16, 2018

Extreme sports are recreational activities that involve a high degree of risk, test the limits of your endurance, take skill and courage... like trying to use the toilet on an Indian train. A simple question on Twitter has exploded and led to a lot of funny responses. On February 11, a Twitter user who goes by the name 'cloutgod' asked their followers a simple question: 'What is an extreme sport?'Never one for straightforward replies, Twitter users flooded the website with hilarious answers. The tweet has received hundreds of responses in the last few days, and they are as relatable as they are funny.We collected the best ones for you to laugh at. Take a look: Fair enoughTaking the Virar localTry this at your own riskOuchEveryone agreesEspecially during wintersThe risk is realWould not recommendDelhi people will understandWhich extreme sport would you be most terrified of trying out? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news