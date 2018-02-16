What's An Extreme Sport? Twitter Gets Real With Witty Responses

A question led to hundreds of hilarious responses on Twitter.

What is an extreme sport? - cloutgd (@XanaxClout) February 11, 2018

Having to poo on an Indian train. https://t.co/wGnPz58Re6 - rg (@pi_alize) February 16, 2018

Travelling by the Mumbai local train. https://t.co/YzWsOHivbT - Mukund' (@FergusonTime) February 16, 2018

Answering "what?" when my mother calls me https://t.co/BCG53TfyZJ - Are you all alright? No, cus you are all left (@Justjoysays) February 15, 2018

Getting out of the bed. https://t.co/9eJeSYlGCJ - Mr. Yeah (@WontonSan) February 15, 2018

Scrolling 1 year into someone's IG and trying to not accidentally like a pic. https://t.co/Fai3VDCVsF - Roxclaat (@roxpprczrs) February 16, 2018

Attending a family wedding when you are at a marriageable age. https://t.co/PTlqhe3fTR - Swapnil (@thecipherstory) February 15, 2018

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 7pm on a Wednesday. https://t.co/hPwPcJXu1L - Sarthak Dev (@devellix) February 16, 2018