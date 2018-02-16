What's An Extreme Sport? Twitter Gets Real With Witty Responses

Twitter has the funniest responses to a simple question.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 16, 2018 17:04 IST
A question led to hundreds of hilarious responses on Twitter.

Extreme sports are recreational activities that involve a high degree of risk, test the limits of your endurance, take skill and courage... like trying to use the toilet on an Indian train. A simple question on Twitter has exploded and led to a lot of funny responses. On February 11, a Twitter user who goes by the name 'cloutgod' asked their followers a simple question: 'What is an extreme sport?'
 
Never one for straightforward replies, Twitter users flooded the website with hilarious answers. The tweet has received hundreds of responses in the last few days, and they are as relatable as they are funny.

 We collected the best ones for you to laugh at. Take a look:

Fair enough
 
Taking the Virar local
 
Try this at your own risk
 
Ouch
 
Everyone agrees
 
Especially during winters
 
The risk is real
 
Would not recommend
 
Delhi people will understand
 
Which extreme sport would you be most terrified of trying out? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

