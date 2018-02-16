What's An Extreme Sport? Twitter Gets Real With Witty Responses

What is an extreme sport?- cloutgd (@XanaxClout) February 11, 2018
Never one for straightforward replies, Twitter users flooded the website with hilarious answers. The tweet has received hundreds of responses in the last few days, and they are as relatable as they are funny.
We collected the best ones for you to laugh at. Take a look:
Having to poo on an Indian train. https://t.co/wGnPz58Re6- rg (@pi_alize) February 16, 2018
Taking the Virar local
Travelling by the Mumbai local train. https://t.co/YzWsOHivbT- Mukund' (@FergusonTime) February 16, 2018
Try this at your own risk
Answering "what?" when my mother calls me https://t.co/BCG53TfyZJ- Are you all alright? No, cus you are all left (@Justjoysays) February 15, 2018
Ouch
Trusting a man. https://t.co/qGBs0GOT7s- Théa Ndiso'l (@AdamantxYves) February 14, 2018
Everyone agrees
Detangling earphones https://t.co/MPdlTWWYjL- Avobae (@LynnNjoroge) February 16, 2018
Especially during winters
Getting out of the bed. https://t.co/9eJeSYlGCJ- Mr. Yeah (@WontonSan) February 15, 2018
The risk is real
Scrolling 1 year into someone's IG and trying to not accidentally like a pic. https://t.co/Fai3VDCVsF- Roxclaat (@roxpprczrs) February 16, 2018
Would not recommend
Attending a family wedding when you are at a marriageable age. https://t.co/PTlqhe3fTR- Swapnil (@thecipherstory) February 15, 2018
Delhi people will understand
Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 7pm on a Wednesday. https://t.co/hPwPcJXu1L- Sarthak Dev (@devellix) February 16, 2018
Which extreme sport would you be most terrified of trying out? Let us know using the comments section below.
