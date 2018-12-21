What Uddhav Thackeray Called Smriti Irani's Husband - Revealed In Hilarious Post

Zubin Irani poses with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Union Minister Smriti Irani's self-deprecating humour has won her many fans. Her latest Instagram post is just another example of this humour, and it will leave you in splits.

A picture shared by Ms Irani on Instagram this morning shows her husband, Zubin Irani, posing with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "You know how 'pratadit' your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says 'Himmatwala'," Ms Irani cheekily captioned the picture.

Translated, the caption reads: "You know how harassed your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him and says he's brave."

Zubin Irani even had a retort ready for the hilarious post. In the comments section, he wrote: "Actually Bhai is saying jiski biwi Smriti ho uska bhi bada naam hai" - a play on the famous Jis Ki Biwi Moti song from the 1981 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Lawaaris.

Since being shared, the picture has collected over 6,000 'likes' and a lot of appreciation. "Gosh, your sense of humor is absolutely priceless Ma'am," wrote one user. "Nice one," said another.

Smriti Irani, 42, often displays her wry humour on Instagram. Another post that featured her husband, shared a few days ago, won her much praise for its hilarious captioning.