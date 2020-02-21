'What Should Be Illegal But Isn't?' Asks SBI, Receives Funniest Replies

SBI's question on Twitter has amused many.

The State Bank of India recently took to Twitter to throw a fun question at their followers - and the responses they received on it will leave you in stitches. Tweeting from SBI Card - the account dedicated to their credit card market - the bank asked: "What should be illegal but isn't?" Their tweet has collected almost 400 'likes' and amused many on the microbloggging platform.

What should be illegal but isn't? — SBI Card (@SBICard_Connect) February 19, 2020

Shared on Wednesday, SBI's question has also received hundreds of hilarious responses. Given that the bank's lunch time has become something of a standing joke on social media, many tweets were dedicated to it:

Abhi lunch time chalu hai , lunch time ke baad aana. — Virus (@virus_vally) February 19, 2020

endless lunch breaks at SBI https://t.co/x1gnrH0sx1 — Varsha (@nvvarsha) February 20, 2020

Work break during lunch hours. https://t.co/XmFLJ4KLxn — Mithun Koppal (@mithunkoppal) February 21, 2020

A number of jibes were also directed at other bank policies, most notably the requirement to maintain a minimum balance.

Charging a poor account holder for not maintaining minimum balance. — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) February 20, 2020

Incessant pestering by Credit Card salespersons.... — Pankaj DP (@voPAtrader) February 20, 2020

Charging money to withdraw my own money :) https://t.co/FH02iuQlej — Vineeth Srinivasan (@vineeth_sri) February 21, 2020

Lifestyle Stores had a befitting reply to SBI's query as they spoke about one of life's greatest dilemmas - choosing between two pairs of shoes.

Having to choose between 2 pairs of shoes! — Lifestyle Stores (@Lifestyle_Store) February 19, 2020

And Nagpur Police joined the Twitter storm this afternoon.

Peeping into the keypad while someone is entering his/her PIN. https://t.co/0fH3Bl1p5M — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 21, 2020

The question also received a ton of other responses. See some of the funniest answers to what should be illegal but isn't:

75% attendance in college😭 — Sahil Pandhade (@pandhade_sahil) February 20, 2020

Trolls on twitter 😁 — Sane Soul (@illuminati2912) February 20, 2020

Waiting for otp from sbi pic.twitter.com/Atz94I7WeK — uzair 🇮🇳 (@uzair6370) February 20, 2020

Someone waking you up on a Sunday/holiday !! Ahh !! 🥴🥴 https://t.co/G9wXwmVlPN — pahadi ladki (@thatpahadigirl) February 21, 2020

Putting the AC temperature at 23°c https://t.co/1IfP8sojIs — AnChalla (@AnChalla3) February 21, 2020

How many of these things do you think should be illegal? Let us know using the comments section.