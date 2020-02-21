"What Should Be Illegal But Isn't?" Asks SBI, Receives Funniest Replies

Nagpur Police joined the Twitter storm and responded to SBI's question.

SBI's question on Twitter has amused many.

The State Bank of India recently took to Twitter to throw a fun question at their followers - and the responses they received on it will leave you in stitches.  Tweeting from SBI Card - the account dedicated to their credit  card market - the bank asked: "What should be illegal but isn't?" Their tweet has collected almost 400 'likes' and amused many on the microbloggging platform.

Shared on Wednesday, SBI's question has also received hundreds of hilarious responses. Given that the bank's lunch time has become something of a standing joke on social media, many tweets were dedicated to it:

A number of jibes were also directed at other bank policies, most notably the requirement to maintain a minimum balance.

Lifestyle Stores had a befitting reply to SBI's query as they spoke about one of life's greatest dilemmas - choosing between two pairs of shoes.

And Nagpur Police joined the Twitter storm this afternoon.

The question also received a ton of other responses. See some of the funniest answers to what should be illegal but isn't:

How many of these things do you think should be illegal? Let us know using the comments section.

Comments
