What Is Project Pan And How It Encourages Mindful Use Of Makeup

As the new year begins, many people take the time to clean out closets, follow new routines, and rethink how they use what they own. On TikTok, a growing number of videos are highlighting a trend called Project Pan, which focuses on decluttering makeup and using products fully before buying anything new. This trend helps people be mindful of their beauty purchases while enjoying the products they already have.

What Is Project Pan?

Project Pan is an online trend in the beauty community that encourages people to use the makeup they already own before buying new products. The name comes from the phrase "hitting pan," which means reaching the bottom of an eyeshadow or makeup palette and knowing you have fully used your product.

Many online communities share their experiences, tips, and ways to participate in this trend. Some participants follow a "no buy" or "low buy" rule. This means they don't buy new products and make full use of what they already have, or if they do buy something, they only buy to replace what they've already used.

Project Pan aims to make people more aware of their spending and purchasing habits, appreciate the products they already have, and find satisfaction in using the products they purchase to the fullest. Completing the project by the end of the year gives participants a sense of pride in having finished their products and achieved their set goals.

How To Participate

Participating in Project Pan is simple - use what you already have. Many people suggest organising your products in a way that makes them easy to use on a daily basis. For example, keep everyday products in a place where they're easily visible, or keep using the same eyeshadow palette until you "hit pan."

Some creators track their product usage using a spreadsheet, noting each item and its cost. The interesting part of this trend is that used products can be kept for a year-end reflection, showing progress throughout the year.

The core purpose of Project Pan is to use products mindfully. Whether you set small goals, replace only used products, or join a community that keeps you accountable, this trend promotes conscious consumption and a sense of accomplishment in your beauty routine.