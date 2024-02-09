What Is Holi And Why It's Celebrated: History, Significance And Rituals

Holi rituals are deeply influenced by tradition.

Holi is a major festival in India that is celebrated by millions across the country. The day is synonymous with colours and sweets, with people meeting friends and family members and smearing gulal on them. In the evening, it's customary in many regions to wear new clothes and meet the near and dear ones. Gujiya, a sweet dumpling filled with khoya (a milk product), and thandai, a refreshing drink infused with nuts and spices, are among the traditional treats enjoyed during the festivities.

History of Holi

Holi's origins trace back to ancient India. One of the most popular legends associated with the festival is the tale of Prahlada and his aunt Holika, a demoness.

According to Hindu mythology, Prahlada, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, survived unscathed from the flames of a pyre, while his malevolent aunt, who sought to harm him, perished. This triumph of good over evil is commemorated with bonfires lit on the eve of Holi, symbolising the victory of righteousness.

Significance of Holi

Holi heralds the arrival of spring, ushering in a season of rejuvenation. As winter's chill finally wanes and nature awakens from its slumber, Holi serves as a jubilant proclamation of life's eternal cycle.

At the heart of Holi lies its profound cultural significance. It transcends boundaries of caste, creed and class, uniting people with camaraderie and goodwill. On this day, all the differences dissolve as communities come together to revel in the shared experience of laughter, song and dance.

Rituals on Holi

Holi rituals are deeply influenced by tradition. The festival typically begins with the lighting of bonfires, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The next day, revellers gather to smear each other with vibrant colours, representing the arrival of spring and the blossoming of new beginnings.

Traditional sweets like gujiyas and drinks such as thandai are shared among loved ones, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Holi is also a time for forgiveness and reconciliation, as old grievances are washed away along with the colours. Through these rituals, Holi transcends mere festivity, embodying the spirit of unity, renewal, and joy.