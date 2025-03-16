Holi Party Turns Violent In Bengaluru, Drunk Men Fight Over Comment On Woman, 3 Dead

Three persons were killed after a fight broke out among a group of drunk men during Holi celebrations in the suburbs of Bengaluru.

The argument between the six men -- labourers from the same village in Bihar -- began when inappropriate comments were made about a woman during the party at an under-construction building in Anekal, officials said.

They also used wooden sticks and iron rods in the fight.

All three men were found lying in a pool of blood.

While the first body was recovered from the apartment passage, the second was found inside a room, and the third outside the apartment.

Two of the victims have been identified as Ansu, 22, and Radhe Shyam, 23, while the identity of the third victim is yet to be determined.

One injured person has been taken into police custody, and the hunt is on for the other two.