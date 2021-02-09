It Took This Actress Many Failed Attempts To Get The Perfect Shot. Guess Who

A photograph shared by Alaya Furniturewalla on Instagram.

The gap between Instagram and reality is a wide one. Oftentimes, what we see on the Gram is a far cry from reality - a point well illustrated by actress Alaya Furniturewalla in her latest Instagram post. The 23-year-old, who is currently in Goa, shared a stunning shot of herself diving into a swimming pool this afternoon on Instagram. In the caption, however, she confessed that what the photo doesn't show is the number of failed attempts it took to get the picture perfect shot, and the number of times she scraped her knees in the process.

The black and white shot shows her with her arms outstretched and back arched as she dives into the pool at what she has called "the most beautiful property".

"I wish I could tell you how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before I got this shot," wrote Alaya, adding a laughing face emoji to end her hilariously candid caption.

The photograph has racked up over 6,000 'likes' and dozens of comments within half an hour of being posted.

"Such a brilliant picture," wrote one Instagram user. "Wow! Perfect click," another said.

This is not the first time that the actress has spoken about what goes on behind the scenes in order to get an Instagram-worthy shot or master a tough dance routine. Last month, she wrote about the "bruises" that she got while perfecting a dance routine on one of her favourite tracks - Main Tera from Kalank.

Alaya, daughter of Pooja Bedi and ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman.