Wendy's Employee Spots Mouse Inside Bag Of Burger Buns. Video Goes Viral The American fast-food chain has said it is investigating the matter

Share EMAIL PRINT The employee claims this isn't an an isolated incident.



Sky Frame, who has been working at Wendy's for almost two years, told



Her Facebook post shared on June 15 has since gone viral, with 3,400 shares.





Ms Frame has claimed that this isn't an isolated incident and that other employees have also spotted rodents at the store before this. She says she put up the video to warn others.



"I'm personally just not comfortable with feeding people buns that have been touched by mice," Ms Frame told



Wendy's has issued a statement saying the matter is under investigation.



"Our franchisee is aware of this situation and is taking this matter very seriously. They immediately launched an investigation with their pest control vendor and internal quality assurance experts to ensure immediate and appropriate action is taken," the statement said, as reported by



The statement further said that the restaurant was visited by the local health department on June 15 and no violations were found following an inspection, reported



Click for more





When an employee of a restaurant warns you against its food, you know things are bad. A woman working at Wendy's in the United States posted a Facebook status asking people not to eat at the outlet in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Her advice came with a video showing a rodent - still very much alive - inside a bag of burger buns and a picture of a cigarette left lying on the production table in the kitchen. The status has prompted the American fast-food chain to launch an investigation into the matter.Sky Frame, who has been working at Wendy's for almost two years, told Neal Communications, INC that she wasn't the one who spotted the mouse. After hearing screams from some coworkers, she went to check out what was wrong and saw the rodent in the burger bag.Her Facebook post shared on June 15 has since gone viral, with 3,400 shares.Ms Frame has claimed that this isn't an isolated incident and that other employees have also spotted rodents at the store before this. She says she put up the video to warn others."I'm personally just not comfortable with feeding people buns that have been touched by mice," Ms Frame told Neal Communications, INC in an interview. "My friends go there. My family goes there. I'm not comfortable serving that."Wendy's has issued a statement saying the matter is under investigation. "Our franchisee is aware of this situation and is taking this matter very seriously. They immediately launched an investigation with their pest control vendor and internal quality assurance experts to ensure immediate and appropriate action is taken," the statement said, as reported by US Magazine . "We have stringent procedures in place to ensure safe and well-maintained restaurants."The statement further said that the restaurant was visited by the local health department on June 15 and no violations were found following an inspection, reported US Magazine Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter