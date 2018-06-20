Wendy's Employee Spots Mouse Inside Bag Of Burger Buns. Video Goes Viral

Sky Frame, who has been working at Wendy's for almost two years, told Neal Communications, INC that she wasn't the one who spotted the mouse. After hearing screams from some coworkers, she went to check out what was wrong and saw the rodent in the burger bag.
Her Facebook post shared on June 15 has since gone viral, with 3,400 shares.
Ms Frame has claimed that this isn't an isolated incident and that other employees have also spotted rodents at the store before this. She says she put up the video to warn others.
"I'm personally just not comfortable with feeding people buns that have been touched by mice," Ms Frame told Neal Communications, INC in an interview. "My friends go there. My family goes there. I'm not comfortable serving that."
Wendy's has issued a statement saying the matter is under investigation.
Comments"Our franchisee is aware of this situation and is taking this matter very seriously. They immediately launched an investigation with their pest control vendor and internal quality assurance experts to ensure immediate and appropriate action is taken," the statement said, as reported by US Magazine. "We have stringent procedures in place to ensure safe and well-maintained restaurants."
The statement further said that the restaurant was visited by the local health department on June 15 and no violations were found following an inspection, reported US Magazine.
trending news