Woman Sheds 28 kg, Reveals 5 Practical Sacrifices For Effective Fat Loss

Losing weight is often seen as a daunting challenge, especially for those with a slower metabolism. Many people's weight loss journeys are filled with obstacles, and it's a reality shared by many individuals, not just celebrities or models. Recently, a surge of viral videos, social media posts, and reels have been shedding light on the fact that achieving healthy weight loss is possible for everyone, encouraging ordinary individuals to believe that they, too, can make progress towards their fitness goals.

Diksha, a health coach and qualified nutritionist, talks about her motivational experience losing 28 kg by cooking at home and working out regularly. She offers insightful advice to others in a recent post by highlighting five "realistic sacrifices" that helped her lose 27 kg.

"5 Realistic Sacrifices I Made to Drop 27 kg," she wrote in the caption.

Watch her weight loss journey here:

Here are the 5 realistic sacrifices

1. I let go of the need to see fast results: Slowly and steadily is the only way to go if you want to lose weight and maintain it! If you lose too fast with extreme diets, the probability of gaining it back is also higher.

2. Sugar was a big no on most days: Yes, having a balanced diet is very important. Being too restrictive is harmful in the long run, but giving in to your cravings too frequently will slow down the progress unnecessarily. Plan your meals, plan your indulgences, whenever pospossible, the cravings for healthier altalternatives,d when you know you're disdisciplined, have in a little here and there once in a while.

3. Early dinners: This one took time. I had to train my mind and body that eating by sunset was right for me. I did crave food while sleeping for a few days, but once my body had adapted to this new lifestyle, there was no going back. If and when I am forced to eat late dinners owing to social commitments now, I tend to feel heavy and uneasy while sleeping.

4. Perfectionism: This should have been first on the list. This is the first thing to let go of when trying to lose weight or improve your health overall! No two days are alike; some are extremely productive, where you get everything right: food, steps, workout, water intake, and sleep-every single aspect is spot on-and on most days you lack in something or the other, and that's all right. Consistency takes precedence over perfection here.

5. Punishment loop: I gave up on the idea of punishing myself for eating a piece of cake on my birthday by running for two hours on the treadmill and instead inculcated a wholesome relationship with food and my body. Where I take care of my body and its needs 80-85% of the time, and the remaining times when I indulge, my body supports me by metabolising the food.

She concludes the post by writing that "take one day at a time, set realistic goals, don't be in a hurry, and no one can stop you from achieving your goals."