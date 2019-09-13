Weeks After Marriage To Please Rain God, Frogs Divorced To End Downpour

Two frogs were married in Madhya Pradesh, and have now been divorced (File Photo)

Two frogs that were 'married' in Madhya Pradesh to appease the rain god have now been 'divorced' as monsoon continues to wreak havoc in the state. The frogs were married in July in the belief that their union would appease the rain god Indra and bring rainfall to the dry land. On Wednesday, two months after the wedding in Bhopal, they were divorced symbolically to end the spell of rain that has caused destruction and flooding in Madhya Pradesh, reports DNA India.

Members of the Om Shiv Seva Shakti Mandal of Indrapuri area divorced the frogs on Wednesday evening.

"The prayers were answered within a few days as the elusive monsoon started ushering its might over Bhopal and adjoining regions. But with rain now turning destructive, another ritual of separating the frog couple before the god was performed on Wednesday with a strong hope of ending the enduring spell of destructive rain," said members of the group said, according to the New Indian Express.

Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh have caused widespread destruction. Over 9,000 houses have been damaged and 213 have collapsed. On Thursday, the Met Department issued fresh red and orange alerts of very heavy and heavy rains for next 24 hours.

Frog weddings are not unheard of in the country, as many believe that the marriage helps usher in rain. Two frogs in Udupi were also married this year in a ritual called the "Mandooka Parinaya" to appease rain gods.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.