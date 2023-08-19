Wedding Photographer Matches Dance Steps With Guests, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

The video shows him following the fast dance steps.

There is an old saying: "dance like nobody's watching," but in this digital era where videos are frequently recorded and social media is prevalent, the possibility remains high that an exceptionally good dance performance could attract millions of viewers.

Something similar happened with a wedding cameraman who was recording a dance performance of guests during a wedding celebration, but now his own video is going viral on social media.

The viral video shows a wedding photographer energetically joining the dance floor along with guests while recording them. Balancing his camera in one hand while showcasing his dance moves with the other, he gracefully danced to the Punjabi beats alongside the wedding attendees. Impressive in his ability to retain hold of the device throughout his dynamic dance, he flawlessly synchronised with the atmosphere of the event, endearing himself to the hearts of social media viewers.

if your wedding camera man ain't doing this …..ask for refund pic.twitter.com/UGOwDdedi5 — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) August 14, 2023

The cameraman and the guest were seen dancing to the tune of the song 'Laung Mare Lashkare,' sung by Abeer Arora. The song's lyrics go, "Adiyaan dhoh ke paiyan jhanjhra. Laung mare lashkare Kangana Tera Ni Sanu kare Ishare."

The video was shared by X handle Punjabi Touch and has received nearly 2 lakh views on social media, with many people reacting to the video in the comment section.

"The cameraman is now eligible for an Aadhaar card... He has fulfilled our favourite criteria," commented a user.

"You'll definitely ask for a refund after seeing the footage he captured with the lit dance," wrote another user.

"I want to see the end result of the video now, commented a third user.