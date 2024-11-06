Watch: Zomato Delivery Agent's Vlog From Diwali Night Wins Hearts Online

The video has garnered more than 5 million views.

A Zomato delivery driver's video documenting his earnings after working for six hours on Diwali night is going viral online. Taking to Instagram, Ritik Tomar, who works part-time at Zomato, shared that he worked on the evening of Diwali from 5pm to 11pm and delivered a total of eight orders in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. He recorded his six-hour work throughout the festive evenings and showed the amount of money he earned from every order, which totalled Rs 316 at the end of the day.

According to the video, the Zomato agent's "estimated earnings", as shown on the food-delivery app, was Rs 40. As the day progressed, he delivered more orders across the city. At the end of the night, when he wrapped up his work at 11pm, he revealed he delivered 8 orders in total and earned Rs 316 for his work. "Zomato job in Diwali," the delivery partner wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

Since being shared, the video has garnered 5.5 million views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, users praised the delivery agent for his dedication and hard work on the day of Diwali.

"More power to youu bhai..May you celebrate your next diwali with your family," wrote one user. "Success is waiting of you sir," commented another.

"One user wrote, "That's why i always make sure tip them 101 on their personal QR, for some reason it's not common in people to tip in Festive season, and it breaks my heart how numb we have become as a society. Agar khana order karne k paise hai to tipping k bhi rakho! (If you have the money to eat out, keep some for tipping as well.)" said a third user.

"At Diwali, I was standing in the balcony n thinking about my life... suddenly a Zomato delivery boy on bicycle came to our neighbour's house to deliver. Everyone is celebrating while some are struggling just to get meals," shared another.

"Every thumbs up show that men are brave and I'm okay," added a fourth user.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a Zomato delivery agent is being praised online for his dedication and determination. Previously, a Zomato delivery agent earned praise for wading through knee-deep water to deliver an order in a flooded area of Ahmedabad.

In another incident, a woman appreciated another delivery partner for delivering food amid heavy rain in Mumbai. Taking to Threads, the woman shared that she had ordered Butter Chicken from Zomato and unfortunately, the food delivery partner's bike broke down. However, he walked to deliver the food "in this heavy rain all drenched". "We should really support delivery staff who are on the streets in heavy rains making our lives convenient. It's a privilege! Thank you Rahat! MumbaiRains," the woman wrote.