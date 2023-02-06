Watch: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Son And Mother Perform At Carnatic Music Festival

Twitter users loved the splendid performance and praised the family

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath took to Twitter on Sunday to share a soulful video of his mother and son performing at the Carnatic Music Festival in Mysuru. Mr Kamath shared a video of the performance and wrote, "Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation."

The video opens to show the grandmother-grandson pair sitting on the stage with other performers, as they play traditional musical instruments. While his son Kiaan was seen playing the mridungam, the CEO's mother Revathi Kamath accompanied her grandson on the veena.

Watch the video here:

Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation. pic.twitter.com/E7hvqugk7f — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 5, 2023

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 53,000 views on the microblogging platform and more than 1300 likes.

Twitter users loved the splendid performance and praised the family for passing down the gift of music to the new generation. Users also lauded the coordination between the performers and adored the musical bond between the grandmother and grandson.

One user wrote, ''Mesmerizing, coordination between the #bloodline. Already connected by genes.'' Another commented, ''Grandparents are the best Gurus for their grandchildren.'' A third added, '' Kudos, glad to see the duo on stage.''

Zerodha, founded by billionaire brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath in August 2010, has become India's largest online stockbroking firm, with over 9 million clients. The company says its "disruptive pricing models" has made it the biggest stockbroker in the country in terms of active retail clients.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamath who is quite active on social media when it comes to imparting financial knowledge to younger generations is not known to share much about his family.

However, recently, he shared a happy update about his wife Seema Patil's health announcing that she was "cancer free". Mrs Patil was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021 and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation as part of her treatment.

