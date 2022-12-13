Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Celebrates Wife's Recovery From Breast Cancer In A 'Super Fun' Way

He wrote that his wife was healthy again

Surviving cancer is anything but easy and defeating the disease may be the toughest thing you ever do. It takes a lot of patience and courage for a person to overcome a life-threatening illness. Recently, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared a happy update about his wife Seema Patil's health announcing that she was now "cancer free". In order to celebrate the joyous occasion, Mr. Kamath said that he and his wife Seema went to Devil's Circuit, a sports entertainment complex, to celebrate the news with other members of the Zerodha community.

In a tweet, he also wrote that his wife was healthy again after a year of receiving treatment, undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

He also shared photos of their outing along with the caption that reads, "Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun Devils Circuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline. 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness". The photos showed Seema Patil taking an active part on the obstacle race.

See the tweet here:

Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun @DevilsCircuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline.

1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness. https://t.co/09hsHMDPWppic.twitter.com/AAEHy2QBtf — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) December 12, 2022

Earlier on Women's Day, Mr Kamath had shared his wife's story and learnings from her journey when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. He also provided a link to Seema's blog, which described her experience from treatment to recovery.

"Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being, Happy Women's Day," he said in a tweet.

Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being.

Happy Women's Day. https://t.co/09hsHMDPWp — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 8, 2022

In the blog shared by his wife about her journey, she emphasized the necessity of providing learning conversations about cancer, and the need to counter myths and misconceptions related to cancer.

“I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. Stage 2 cancer and not more than 2 years old. The last few months since my diagnosis have been a blur and an emotional roller coaster," she wrote in the blog.