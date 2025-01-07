Watch: World's Tallest Woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, Reveals How She Travels On Flights

Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, recently gave a glimpse into her travel experiences, revealing the unique challenges she faces while flying. Standing at 7 feet 0.7 inches (215.16 cm), Ms Gelgi faces a distinctly different experience when it comes to air travel, one that necessitates customised arrangements to ensure her comfort and safety. In a video shared by Guinness World Records, Ms Gelgi documented her journey with Turkish Airlines as she travelled to the United States and the United Kingdom. To accommodate her exceptional height, Gelgi was assisted by airline staff to board the plane while lying flat on a stretcher.

Flying on a stretcher allows her to board a plane and enjoy her flight while keeping her back on a flat surface. To allow Ms Gelgi to travel while lying down, Turkish Airlines removed six seats from the aircraft and installed a custom stretcher, ensuring the support and comfort she needed.

"How does the world's tallest woman travel and visit her friends? Turkish Airlines provided Rumeysa's flight for her recent adventures to the US and UK," the video was captioned by Guinness World Records.

To make the memorable journey even sweeter, the airline's in-house chef and crew surprised her with a chocolate cake to celebrate her first time in the clouds. Moved, Rumeysa defined the gesture as “so kind and lovely.”

In a comment section, she explained the reason behind her specialised travel arrangement. She revealed that she has scoliosis, a condition characterized by severe spinal curvature, and has undergone surgery to implant two long rods and 30 screws in her spine. Due to these health considerations, flying on a stretcher is the safest and only viable option for her.

Ms Gelgi's incredible height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome. The rare genetic condition causes accelerated growth and remarkably advanced bone age. But it also results in limited mobility of the joints, instability when walking and difficulties in breathing and swallowing, according to Guinness World Records.

Ms Gelgi has held the Guinness record since 2014 when she was named the tallest teenager living. She was recognised as the tallest woman in October 2021. Due to her condition, Mr Gelgi gets around using a wheelchair and walker to move safely for short periods.