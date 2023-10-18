Watch: Women Performing Unique Form Of 'Garba' On Bikes And Jeeps Impress Internet

The event was organised at the Rajvi Palace in Rajkot.

As the nine-day Navratri festival has already begun, a video of women performing a unique form of 'garba' in Gujarat's Rajkot city has captured the attention of social media users. In the clip, several women are seen in traditional 'chaniya choli' attires, performing 'Talwar Ras' or sword-wielding on bikes, scooters, and jeeps. The unique garba event is said to have taken place on Tuesday, the third day of Navaratri, as per news agency ANI.

The event was organised at the Rajvi Palace in Rajkot. Women entered the venue wielding swords and waving them in the air as they rode on Royal Enfield Bike and Land Rover. This was also followed by a couple of women riding Honda Activa scooters while their pillion riders stood on their seats, wielding swords.

Watch the video below:

All the vehicles were decorated with garlands. At the end of the video, six more women were also seen on the Land Rover, wielding swords while the woman driver kept taking rounds on the ground.

The video was initially shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter). It has collectively accumulated more than 300,000 views. In the comments section, internet users praised the women for their performance.

"This is women empowerment," wrote one user. "Absolutely love the bullet aspect of the video," said another.

"Incredible & impressive," commented a third user. "Thats not just a motorcycle but god damn bullet 350 cc. Hats off," added another.

Notably, Navratri is celebrated to welcome the arrival of Goddess Durga. Devotees, during the auspicious occasion, worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. One of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations in the country is the traditional dance form 'Garba' which is a symbol of devotion and worship.

Garba originated in Gujarat, and to celebrate the festival, people wear rich, traditional, and colourful attire. Women wear 'Chaniya choli', a colourful three-piece dress, which consists of a blouse, skirt, and dupatta. They also wear heavy jewellery -earrings, bangles, necklaces etc. Men wear kafni pyjamas with a Ghagra - a short round kurta - above the knees and a pagadi on the head.