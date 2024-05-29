Watch: Women Enjoy Samosas On Delhi Metro, Then Throw Waste Under Seat. Internet Reacts

The video gathered more than 1.6 million views on Instagram

Delhi's notorious traffic jams have made the metro a lifesaver for commuters, offering a swift and affordable escape. However, a smooth metro experience relies on everyone following the rules. One regulation, often disregarded, is the ban on eating inside the trains.

A recent social media firestorm erupted after a video captured two women comfortably enjoying samosas on a metro seat. Beyond the act of eating, the clip showed them discarding waste under the seat, raising concerns about hygiene and general courtesy.

See the viral video here:

The video gathered more than 1.6 million views on Instagram and an array of comments from the netizens.

A user wrote, "She is just eating samosas, what is wrong with that?"

Another user wrote, "It would be okay if she were doing mujra, eating pizza or a burger, or holding a Starbucks cup, but not this?

"At least they are not fighting or dancing."

However, a fourth user wrote, "Eating and drinking is prohibited in the metro."

Meanwhile, several videos of a woman dancing inside the Delhi metro train have surfaced online and sparked outrage among social media users.

The videos show the woman twerking, belly dancing and performing sensual dance moves in front of several passengers onboard. In one of the clips, she is also seen kneeling on the metro floor. The woman in the video has been identified as Instagram user @manishadancer and the videos were shared on her official handle.