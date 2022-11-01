Watch: Woman Transforms Herself Into A Monster With Makeup For Halloween, Internet Freaks Out

It took 9 hours for Ms Stryker to complete the look

A video of a woman transforming herself into a scary monster with makeup for Halloween is going viral on the internet. Twitter user, Kat Stryker shared her Halloween look on Twitter. The 1 minute 15 seconds video shows the entire process of how she created the monster look.

The woman created prosthetics by using tissue and cotton, she completed the look with fake monster teeth which were drenched in fake blood. Along with the video, Ms Stryker wrote, "My favourite time of the year."

After she is done with her makeup, Ms Stryker shows her final look in a racy outfit with black horns on her head and movable wings on her back. It took 9 hours for Ms Stryker to complete the look. The video has accumulated over 26,000 views so far.

My favorite time of the year 👻💀🎃 #HappyHalloweenpic.twitter.com/N6pRRlgFtV — Kat Stryker (@KatStryker111) October 29, 2022

The internet was blown away by Ms Stryker's Halloween look and appreciated her for putting in so much effort. A user wrote, "Excellent work Kat. I hope you document your characters for trademark purposes. I have to show this to my daughter. She will love it." Another user commented, "You really take Halloween to the next level."

"Holy shit! There are no words to describe imagination and talent, the list goes on," the third commented. "This belongs in a scary movie for sure. Well done Kat!! Looks awesome," the fourth wrote.

From pumpkins to pranks and communication with the dead, Halloween is a patchwork holiday stitched together with religious and occult traditions that span across centuries.

The history of this festival originates from the time of Celts, a collection of tribes with origins in central Europe. Their culture spread across the continent more than 2000 years ago. They used to celebrate the end of the harvest season with a festival called Soin on October 31.

