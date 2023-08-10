Watch: Woman Swims For 36 Km From Worli Sea Link To Gateway Of India, Internet Impressed

A video of her swimming 36 km has gone viral on the internet.

Mumbai's traffic is among the worst in the world and public transit is no better. Ultra-marathon swimmer Sucheta Deb Burman decided to beat the city's traffic by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India. A video of her swimming 36 km has gone viral on the internet.

Ms Burman shared the video of her 36-kilometre swim on Instagram. Along with the video, the caption read, "Exploring 36 km of Mumbai in my way."

Watch the video here:

Her post has amassed nearly 4 million views on Instagram along with an array of comments. While some praised her achievement, others talked about the dangers of swimming in the highly polluted waters of the Arabian Sea.

Commenting on her video, a user wrote, "These types of influencers we need, who really influence us."

"Looking at the traffic of Mumbai, I guess everyone will have to do this," another user wrote.

"Even I'm a swimmer and I know how much it takes to swim 36km. The longest i have swim is 7.5km to complete that It took me complete 3 months of preparation giving 6hrs daily and i was swimming daily 1km for past 7 yrs. Respect," the third user commented.

"36 km for pure Sewage discharge," the fourth user wrote.

"Mam nice work but don't swim here the water is dirty," the fifth user commented.



