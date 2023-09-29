Watch: Woman Nails Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol' Dance

The woman is dancing on the stage while wearing a costume similar to Deepika Padukone's.

A video featuring a woman dancing to Deepika Padukone's iconic song 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' has gone viral on social media. The woman in the video replicates the dance moves originally performed by Deepika Padukone in the traditional Gujarati folk dance known as Garba.



The woman, named Kreethi, captioned the video as "Nagada Sang Dol." In the video, she can be seen dancing on a stage with the song's video playing in the background while wearing a costume similar to Deepika Padukone's from the original performance. Both the live audience and internet users have praised her performance for its precision and ability to capture the mood of the song.



The video has received numerous likes and comments from viewers since it was posted on Instagram a week ago, amassing over 7 lakh likes and more than 300 comments. Additionally, 84,000 Instagram users have shared this video. People who were moved by the dancer's talent have responded positively to it.





Here are some of the reactions to the video:



"You absolutely stole the show! Literally, I felt as if Deepika was dancing! Kudos to your efforts!" an individual said.



"The fact that you performed along with the original playing in the background is amazing," another posted.



"The amount of practice that must have gone into this beautiful performance. Hats off!" a third said.

"What a performance! You killed it," a fourth said.

"Please, can I see the full performance? Do you have a YouTube channel? I've seen many recreated dancing videos to this song, but I literally got goosebumps," a fifth commented."